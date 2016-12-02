Money Talks News: Make Yourself Richer

Money may not buy happiness, but it can play a part. At one time or another, we've probably had dreams of having the finer things in life.

But creating wealth isn't easy. Or is it?

Fact is, there are simple, no-cost things you can do that virtually guarantee you'll get richer. Example? Having a goal.

Whether it's a happier retirement, taking care of your family, or just enjoying life with a vacation, it's proven that having a goal, including a specific amount and date, radically enhances your probability of success.

Creating goals costs little in terms of time and nothing in terms of money.

Another thing that's free and easy: tracking expenses.

Using a free program or app to track where your money goes is a no-brainer if you want to get ahead. It's what allows you to reallocate your money to hit your goals.

Next simple move? Negotiate more.

Your salary at work. The interest you pay on credit cards. The price you pay for everything from cable TV to doctor visits. It costs you nothing to ask for a better deal, it often works, and it will definitely make you richer.

Money move number 4: Destroy your debt and don't pay interest. Debt makes lenders richer and you poorer. Only exception? When what you're buying is worth paying interest for, like maybe a house, business or education.

Finally, one of the oldest tricks in the book: Make the first bill you pay every month to yourself. Live below your means and set aside money automatically.

There you go: five moves guaranteed to make you richer. Old news? Maybe, but how many are you doing? And those are just the beginning. I've got a lot more ideas to make you richer waiting at Money Talks News website. Just do a search for "Wealth Building 101".

© 2016 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.