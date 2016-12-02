Tuscan Slowcooker from Dei Fratelli - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Tuscan Slowcooker from Dei Fratelli

By Wendy Sheridan, Producer
Tuscan Slowcooker

Prep time 10 minutes   Cook time 3 hours    Servings  6+

1 (14.5 oz) Can Dei Fratelli Chopped Italian Tomatoes
2 lbs. chicken thighs, cubed
¼ cup carrots, peeled and cut into thin half-mooned shapes 
¼ cup julienne onion
1 tbsp. prepared chopped garlic
¾ tsp. chopped fresh rosemary
3 tsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice
½ tsp salt
½ tsp black pepper

Directions:

1.    Add all prepared ingredients to a 3-quart slow cooker. 
2.    Lightly stir ingredients to encourage an even distribution.
3.    Set slow cooker to high and let cook for 3 hours. 
4.    Serve over rice or pasta and enjoy! 

Makes about 8 cups.
 

