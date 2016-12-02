Free parking in Bowling Green this holiday season

Drivers rejoice, parking is FREE in the city of Bowling Green all of December!

Right now, all of the meters are covered and signs are up letting you know you don't have to pay.

This isn't the first time city leaders have done this. They want to make it easier for you to enjoy downtown during the holidays.

"It's always nice to give back to the residents and the visitors of Bowling Green.It's an added benefit of coming to our town to shop locally and eat in our restaurants, and it's just a way to get people downtown and enjoy the holiday spirit," said Joe Fawcett, Bowling Green Assistant Municipal Administrator.

The mayor hopes people working downtown car-pool, to save spaces for those shopping downtown.

