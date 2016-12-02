5-car pile up causes delays on I-475 Friday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

5-car pile up causes delays on I-475 Friday

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

A five-car pile up right in the middle of the morning rush hour caused major traffic delays on I-475 Friday.  

It happened around 8 a.m. on northbound I-475 at Airport Highway in Springfield Township.  

The multi-car pile up shutdown two lanes of traffic, causing it to be backed up for hours.  

State Highway Patrol says the fifth car was a secondary accident, hitting one of the first 4 cars in the crash.

Traffic was a mess, but no one was taken to the hospital. 

