Massive fire destroys central Toledo home

A massive fire left three people without a home in central Toledo.

It started around 12:30 a.m. Friday on Oakwood near Lawrence Avenue in central Toledo. Crews arrived to see heavy flames coming from the home.

Firefighters worked to put the fire out, but after a short while they pulled out of the house and began battling it from the outside. Not long after, the flames burned through the roof, partially collapsing the home.

A woman who lives at the home says she wasn't there when the fire started but her uncle was. She says he was awakened by the fire. He tried to put it out, but it quickly spread. Fortunately, he did manage to get out safely along with three dogs.

"It looked like it was almost out. It wasn't even in the back of the house. It was only in the front," said homeowner Caszondra Galbert. "As I stood here it just went all through the house from the bottom to the top."

The Red Cross will be assisting the three adult family members who live at the home.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

