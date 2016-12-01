Several gather to break down the election results at UT

While President-elect Donald Trump celebrated his victory in Cincinnati, students on the University of Toledo campus were discussing the 2016 election results. After several were upset with the outcome, they were taking the time to discuss how they can move forward.

While the discussion came three weeks after the election results, emotions were still high.

Several gathered in the law auditorium Thursday to discuss the election. No matter what brought them to the forum, they were looking for answers.

"Even though the results were kind of rough at first I was like, 'Well, I'm sure there's no way we're going to elect Trump,'” explained Lily Ostrander, a junior at UT majoring in pharmacy. “There's no way. When I woke up I honestly was just like infuriated, I even cried."

"I think I'm educated on the issues,” said Tyler Fowler, a junior at UT majoring in jazz. “But I really want to know what we can do to move forward in the situation that we're already in through establishing representatives on local levels and in the House and Senate."

"I think it's imperative that we bring reason back to the conversation,” said Beth Powder, a junior at UT majoring in political science. “I think a lack of reason has a lot to do with why this is what has become of our political process."

With so many uncertain about what the future holds, professors from the university’s law, political science and women’s and gender studies joined the conversation. They discussed several issues including the president-elect, campaign tactics, and constitutional law.

"We're not just going to say everything is going to be okay because we actually really don't know what's going to happen,” explained Rebecca Zietlow, professor of law at the University of Toledo’s College of Law. “So another purpose of this forum is to talk about what students and community members that come can do to sort of have an impact on what is going to happen."

“We always challenge oppression, we challenge racism, we challenge classism and I think this election has made us more aware that we need to in our own communities stand with people whose difference does not reflect us," said Sharon Barnes, associate professor of women’s and gender studies

at UT.

Organizers of the forum say this is just the beginning of their post-election forums at the university and have several scheduled into the new year. The next forum in the series is set for January 26th from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in a location to be determined on the topic of “Police Militarization and State Violence.”

