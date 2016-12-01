CE the Light event held in honor of Sierah Joughin

Family, friends, and the community gathered for an event at Wildwood Metro Park in honor of Sierah Joughin.

The 20-year-old was kidnapped and murdered while riding her bike in Metamora in July.

During Thursday's event, there were keynote speakers, an update on the violent offender registry, and an announcement from Sierah's family.

"As the bill is progressing, we have decided as a family that we are going to name this Sierah's Law," said Sheila Vaculik, Sierah's mother.

This comes as the family joins forces with Standing Courageous to push the bill forward. But Sierah's mom wasn't always sure about using her daughter's name.

"I just wasn't really sure if this is what I wanted kind of tied to her, but it kind of has to be. This is why we're all here," said Vaculik.

The registry would compile names of people who have committed certain violent crimes like kidnapping and abduction. It is an attempt to keep what happened to Sierah from happening again.

Paula Walters, founder of Standing Courageous, welcomes the partnership.

"It's very important when you're trying to make big changes like that to have heads, hands, and hearts. And Sierah's story does pull on people's hearts," said Walters.

According to Walters, the group and it's supporters will go around the state promoting Sierah's law to get people involved and the bill passed.

"Sierah's story hit Northwest Ohio hard. We've got a whole state that we've got to get rolling behind us if we're going to get this registry going," said Walters.

"Is this the fix all no, but maybe it'll give law enforcement one more step. Make it a little bit quicker to respond, maybe find someone a little bit sooner," said Vaculik.

