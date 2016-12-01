Grand opening of Embied Institute

ProMedica is expanding its grocery store on Madison into a state-of-the-art life skills institute.

Healthy food choices can be very hard to come by in some Toledo neighborhoods, but Market on the Green is trying to change that. Not only do they have a full service grocery store, they're offering cooking classes and financial planning classes.

"More than ever we're looking at food deserts, and how far people have to go to get access to healthy food. And so trying to improve access to food, we have partners who help take trucks out to the neighborhoods," said Gaye Martin, manager of the Ebied Institute.

Promedica is expanding its effort to improve the neighborhood with the grand opening the Ebied Institute. Here residents can find Financial coaching, cooking classes to make healthy meals on a low budget, plus job training and computer proficiency classes.

Classes have already been making a difference in people's lives here in the neighborhood. People like Vanessa Seymore. Her financial coach, Michelle, helped her apply for a program to get her $85,000 in student debt forgiven because of her medical condition.

"To allow me to start saving some money," said Seymore.

She had forgotten about it, until one day she opened her email.

"And I opened it up. I almost fainted. They said it had been forgiven and I was just like 'Thank you, God.' I was so relieved, and I couldn't wait to tell Michelle about it," said Seymore.

And that is what this new facility is all about, a place to connect, learn and improve life.

"Building up your self-esteem, to be able to take care of your bills, and yourself," said Seymore.

