Holidays at the Manor House opens

“Holidays in the Manor House” is a Toledo tradition spanning 41 years at the Wildwood Preserve Metropark.

The house features 32 decorated rooms, each with a different theme sparkling with the Christmas spirit. Volunteer decorators submit proposals for displays to a committee in February,

“We have about four staff members who have been running the event for a few years. We actually jury the applications and do the interviews. It’s a lot of fun” according to Shannon DeYoung from Wildwood.

Some of the standouts this year include an eight foot tall Frosty the Snowman cake, your favorite Peanuts characters, and a room celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the American Red Cross.

“We put shoes and a dress on the bed as if a volunteer was ready to leave at any time to go help in a disaster” said Marianne Duvendack of the Red Cross.

The Manor House was home to the Stranahan family, founders of Champion Spark Plug. It and surrounding property was purchased by the Metroparks in the mid-seventies.

The house has been decorated for the holidays ever since. Last year, the house attracted 27,000 visitors.

“Holidays in the Manor House” opens Saturday and runs for eight days. Admission is free.

