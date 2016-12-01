Old Newsboys hit the streets Friday for annual paper sale

The Old Newsboys were out on the street for their annual charity paper sale Friday!

The local charity has served the community for 87 years, with the main goal of supplying shoes and coats for kids in need.

"They come into school with new stuff and they have a glow about them," said Luke Harman, the Paper Sale Chairman. "It changes their outlook, changes their confidence and that's why we do new shoes and coats."

The local charity also awards academic and athletic scholarships, emergency food baskets, and more. All made possible from a one day paper sale.

"Anything you put into this jug is going to go to that mission," said Harman. "We're a hundred percent volunteer effort. Anything you put in this jug is not going towards someone's salaries."

'Newsies' were scattered throughout the Toledo area handing out papers and accepting donations.

"This is what we'll look like we've got the red jugs. You'll see the paper, white bag with the old newsboys logo, and an orange strap," Harman said. "We'll be all over the community."

"I can tell you we're doing everything we can to meet that goal. So, we're asking everybody to come out and buy a paper. You're going to see people all over the community selling these papers at shopping centers, restaurants, bowling alleys, and we're also doing two drive through locations at the Anderson's Toledo and Anderson's Maumee," said Harman.

The goal is to raise $200,000 for the charity.

