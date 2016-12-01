Behind-the-scenes: Phantom of the Opera, Stranahan Theater

It took two and half days to transform the Stranahan Theater, but it's ready to thrill audiences with "The Phantom of the Opera."

"It's everything you would think and more," said Derrick Davis, speaking about his role as the Phantom.

"It's an incredible thing," said Katie Travis, who plays Christine Daae.

For those not familiar, "The Phantom of the Opera" is about a disfigured musical genius who hides himself beneath a theater stage. He becomes obsessed with Christine, a chorus girl.

"I found that this was - the role of the Phantom wasn't too dissimilar to my life, in certain ways," said Davis. "In ways of being ostracized, in ways of being not accepted, in ways of having things that I wanted to hide from society, so I just brought all of that and put that into the role."

Travis says you can expect some updates to the 30-year-old production.

"New technology with the pyrotechnics, with the chandelier; so it's a combination of things that we love from before and also just a new take at something people really do love and are passionate about," said Travis.

Mitch Hodges, stage manager, says they kept the costume design and music, but everything else has been re-imagined.

"To be more cinematic-like production, the transitions kind of fade and wipe into each other, so you're not really waiting for the next scene to happen," said

Hodges. "It's all in your face and you're experiencing it as it's happening."

The production at the Stranahan features more than 1,200 costumes, the iconic white mask, and of course, the chandelier. Without giving anything away, the chandelier is a huge part of the play.

Hodges says there are 6,000 crystal beads on their chandelier, and it weighs more than a ton. If you already know what happens with the chandelier, Hodges says there's a twist.

You can buy tickets for the show by following this link. Prices range between $39 to $134.

The last show is on December 11.



