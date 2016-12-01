Lucas County Prosecutors hope to have full-time comfort dog

Lucas County Prosecutor Julia Bates says Linda Jennings decision to allow Anna, the comfort dog, into the courtroom for the Ciboro trial is just the beginning of a possible comfort dog program at the Lucas County Courthouse.

Anna is a comfort dog on loan to the Lucas County Prosecutors office to assist the three child victims taking the stand in the Timothy and Esten Ciboro Trial.

But Bates hopes this scene becomes the norm at the courthouse. Several other counties across the US have full time comfort dog programs and Bates wants Lucas County to be the next.

"We have to be sensitive to anything we can do to that makes the coming to court and telling of that story easier for that vulnerable victim," said Julia Bates. "The more tools in our toolbox, and if the dog is one of those things to facilitate that, boy we should."

Bates said she is pleased Judge Jennings saw the worth of the dog, especially in this case where the children will not only be testifying about terrible things, but will be questioned by the men who allegedly raped them.

The Ciboro trial is scheduled to begin December 12th. Anna will be inside the courtroom several times throughout as the dog sits with the child victims as they testify.

