Self-driving truck makes its debut on Ohio Turnpike in Genoa

The future is here. On the Ohio Turnpike Thursday, a self-driving truck drove along traffic as part of a test of the technology.

There are many questions about self-driving trucks. How safe are they? Will they take truck driver jobs away?

These are all valid questions that the Turnpike Commission was willing to answer and knows they'll continue to hear.

Just after noon Thursday, the truck pulled into the westbound service plaza in Genoa. While there was someone behind the wheel driving it in, the California company Otto has tricked it out with self-driving technology.

From inside the truck, Matt Grigsby, the senior program manager for Otto, said, “The driver is just focused on safety and keeping the vehicle in the lane.”

The Turnpike was a testing ground for the automated driving technology. The driver lets go and lets the technology take control of the steering wheel.



“This is not some super-futuristic technology. It's on the roads, other vehicles have similar technologies that are being used every day,” Grigsby said.

When asked if it is safe, he replied, “Yes. Safety is our main goal. It's probably the safest truck on the road right now.

By law, they must have a driver ready to take over the controls. Grigsby drew our attention back to the dashboard and said, “This button here is our big red button. So in case of an emergency, if the other methods of taking over manually fail, you could hit that guy.”

The Turnpike Commission will invest just under $1 million to see if the technology can work here.

“Most of the accidents that happen out here, it's well documented as human error. If we can eliminate that, I mean we should really try to,” said Adam Greenslade of the Commission.

There are three laser sensors that warn the truck of passing cars or ones merging into its lane. And a camera is mounted on top of the truck that reads the painted lines to keep the truck centered in its lane.

When asked if the truck would lose control if one of the sensors or the camera goes down, Grigsby said, “You would not lose control. You would be notified that a sensor might not be working correctly.”

Otto has been invited back to Ohio to do more testing but no dates have been set for that. The company also says other states have shown an interest in their self-driving truck.

Greenslade said there could be a 45 percent increase in freight on the roadway by 2045 and automated driving could make transporting the goods more efficient without taking away truck drivers’ jobs.



