Crews continue to work on Chessie Circle Trail

Construction of a brand new walking and bike trail is making progress in south Toledo. Crews are hard at work on the Anthony Wayne Trail near Detroit Avenue on what will soon be a recreational overpass.

The Chessie Circle Trail is a new bike and running trail built over what used to be a railway. It will stretch between Anthony Wayne Trail and River Road.

Workers are hoping to have the support beams laid over top of the Anthony Wayne Trail by January. That way the beams will already be in their place before spring, when they hope to complete the new trail.

