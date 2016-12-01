Central Catholic hosts third annual Science Research Expo

Future scientists from across the area showed of their work Thursday at the third annual Science Research Expo at Central Catholic.

But this was not just a science fair. It takes a deeper, more mature approach to the research project.

"So thinking on a critical, scientific level, taking the data they will get, and answer the questions that are something that they're very interested in the science area- so we went away from what people think of a science fair to something more similar to the research they'll do at the collegiate level," said expo director Dr. Kelse Krise.

More than 140 projects were on display at the expo.

