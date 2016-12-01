Dog licensing begins Thursday

As the year winds down, dog owners are getting ready to renew their dog licenses.

Starting Thursday until January 31, owners can apply for new licenses.

A one year tag costs $25, a three year tag costs $75, and a permanent tag costs $250.

Having a dog license is not only the law, but it could prove vital in finding a dog if they get out.

"It's your ticket home if your dog gets lost and he's wearing his tags," said Jodi Harding, interim director of Lucas County Canine Care and Control. "Our deputies are going to take that dog home for you."

The Lucas County dog license also comes with a free promotional card that offers discounts at local businesses.

