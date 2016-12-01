Central Catholic's Mike Warren named Mr. Football

Mike Warren of Central Catholic High School received the Mr. Football award in Ohio.

The senior running back led his team to a 13-1 record, with their sole loss this seasons coming in the state semi-finals.

The 5'10, 210 pound senior capped off his amazing career with a 50-7 record as a starter. He put up over 7,500 yards in his career with 105 touchdowns.

In the 2016 campaign, Warren racked up 2,740 yards and 45 touchdowns.

Warren was WTOL's Athlete of the Week in September following a huge performance against Whitmer. In a game built up as a clash of undefeated powers, Warren put up 270 yards and five touchdowns.

Warren has committed to play just down the street from Central Catholic at the University of Toledo. Warren in the backfield at Toledo will be a welcome addition for the Rocket's in 2017.

