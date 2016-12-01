Lucas County D.A.R.T. Team: Ohio leading the country in overdose deaths

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office D.A.R.T. Team is showing just how bad the heroin epidemic is in Ohio and our area.

In fact, Ohio is now leading the country in overdose deaths.

Statistics from D.A.R.T show in Lucas County from April through November of this year there have been 1,356 overdoses.

In those months, October saw the highest numbers at 247. But last month wasn't too far behind at 217.

And when broken down by zip code, 43605 (east Toledo) had the most overdoses at 184 and 43612 (west Toledo) had 141. North Toledo also had high numbers with 122.

The D.A.R.T. team wants everyone to know that anyone who needs assistance can call (419) 213-6582.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.