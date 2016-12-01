Students rally behind recent grad shot in home invasion

Students at the Maritime Academy are rallying together to help a recent grad shot during a home invasion.

They held a spaghetti dinner in north Toledo Wednesday night to raise money for Michael Miller and his family.

Miller was shot in the lower back, paralyzing him back in August.

"When tragic things happen, as they always do every single day, you know people need help and it's always nice and I feel like every single person should help out whenever they get a chance to I guess," said Randi Cook, organizer of Spaghetti Diner.

Still no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStopper at (419) 255-1111.

