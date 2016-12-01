Woman charged with murder in death of 4-year-old

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A Toledo woman is now facing several charges, including aggravated murder in the death of a 4-year-old girl in her care.

Bridgette White was indicted by a Lucas County grand jury Thursday for aggravated murder, murder, endangering children, felonious assault and corrupting another with drugs in the case.

The Lucas County Coroner's Office says Aaliyah Smith, 4, died from blunt force trauma, neglect and malnourishment.

Toledo police say White admitted to grabbing the little girl to punish her during a tantrum, but that her drug use had caused her to black out and she couldn't remember what happened.

According to court documents, White also denied the toddler medical care.

Lucas County Children Services confirmed that White has a history with heroin use. Children services says they've been involved with White for three years. They say her children were removed from the home and they had no knowledge that she was caring for any children or that the victim in this case was in her home.

White remains behind bars on a $1 million bond.

