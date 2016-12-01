Woman charged with murder in death of 4-year-old - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman charged with murder in death of 4-year-old

Bridgett White in court Wednesday, November 29 (Source: WTOL) Bridgett White in court Wednesday, November 29 (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo woman is now facing several charges, including aggravated murder in the death of a 4-year-old girl in her care. 

Bridgette White was indicted by a Lucas County grand jury Thursday for aggravated murder, murder, endangering children, felonious assault and corrupting another with drugs in the case. 

The Lucas County Coroner's Office says Aaliyah Smith, 4, died from blunt force trauma, neglect and malnourishment.

Toledo police say White admitted to grabbing the little girl to punish her during a tantrum, but that her drug use had caused her to black out and she couldn't remember what happened. 

According to court documents, White also denied the toddler medical care.  

Lucas County Children Services confirmed that White has a history with heroin use. Children services says they've been involved with White  for three years. They say her children were removed from the home and they had no knowledge that she was caring for any children or that the victim in this case was in her home.   

White remains behind bars on a $1 million bond.

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest in the case. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly