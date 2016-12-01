TPD officer pleads not guilty to sexual misconduct with minor

A Toledo police officer who is accused of sexual misconduct with a minor was back in court Tuesday morning.

Officer Michael E. Moore pleaded not guilty to paying for sex with a child.

Search warrants reveal his phone and truck were searched as part of the investigation. Authorities discovered Moore would text to arrange a sexual encounter with a teen who was between the age of 13 and 16. Those documents also reveal Moore would then pick the teen up in his pick up truck.

His trial is scheduled to start on Jan. 17.

Toledo Police chief George Kral said he was "blown away" by the allegations.

"This isn't a bad barrel syndrome, this isn't typical behavior of a TPD officer," Kral said. "We have 620 sworn officers, and we come from society, and people make poor decisions

Moore, a 14-year veteran of the force, voluntarily took himself off payroll Nov. 9 when an internal investigation was launched.

Moore voluntarily turned himself into police. His bond was set at $50,000. He was able to post bond and is currently out of jail.

Toledo Police say Moore will soon be fired.

