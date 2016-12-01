Man, woman arrested and charged with abduction and robbery - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man, woman arrested and charged with abduction and robbery

Two people are facing abduction and robbery charges after Toledo police say they took a man from his home and held him captive before stealing from him. 

Arnishia Walker and Darnell Triplett were arrested Thursday morning. Police say the two of them abducted a man from his home and held him captive at another on Dover Place, where they beat him with a fan. Police say the pair then stole his bank card and pin number to get cash. 

It's unknown how the victim managed to escape or the extent of his injuries. 

Both Walker and Triplett are being held at the Lucas County Jail on a $100,000 bond each. 

