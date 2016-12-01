Ohio Senate approves bill outlawing bestiality in the state

Members of the Ohio Senate have unanimously voted to approve a bill that would make having sex with animals a crime in the state.

Senate Bill 195 passed 31-0 on Wednesday and now heads to the Ohio House of Representatives, which must consider the legislation within the next week for it to be finalized before the end of session.

Ohio is currently one of 11 states that do not have anti-bestiality laws.

The bill expressly prohibits individuals from engaging in sexual conduct with animals and related acts. It also authorizes the seizure of animals used for sexual purposes and stipulates that offenders must undergo psychological counseling.

Sen. Jay Hottinger, a Newark Republican and co-sponsor of the bill, says animal abuse often leads to similar behavior against children and others.

