3 central Ohio teens charged with raping 13-year-old

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Three central Ohio teenagers have been charged with raping a 13-year-old girl following a high school football game in September.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the Marysville boys - ages 14, 15 and 17 - were each arrested Monday and charged with two Juvenile Court counts of rape and theft.

The incident occurred after the victim and two of the suspects allegedly stole alcohol and condoms from a supermarket following a Marysville High School football game on Sept. 25.

Police say the 17-year-old suspect drove the group to a wooded area in northern Union County, where the assault took place.

After the victim became so intoxicated that she couldn't give consent, prosecutors say two of the teens raped her. The third boy was found to be complicit and equally responsible.

