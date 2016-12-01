Heroin dealer arrested after linked to overdoses in Sandusky and Seneca County

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

A heroin bust in Fremont, proves to be successful after a recent spike in overdose deaths in Seneca and Sandusky counties.

Wednesday Fremont police, in collaboration with the Seneca County Drug Task Force, arrested a Michigan man at this Fremont motel that they believe is connected to the recent heroin overdose spike in these 2 counties.

Marvin "BIG" McNeary, 31, from Southfield Michigan was arrested at his Old Orchard motel room Wednesday afternoon.



Fremont SWAT found a 'Substantial amount of heroin' along with currency and criminal tools.



"Typically we don't see that much on our local dealers around here." said Tiffin police chief Fred Stevens.



Overdose victims from 3 weeks ago in Seneca County told investigators from the Metrich Enforcement Unit where they purchased their heroin.



The investigation is still open, but police are pleased he is now behind bars.



"However, we don't hold out any hope that somebody will replace him." said Stevens. "It's just that we feel that at least it's put a large dent in the short term operation that we had to try to get this dealer off of the street."



Officials attest this successful investigation to the cooperation of multiple agencies working together beyond jurisdiction boundaries.



"We're going to come for you if you're dealing drugs in our city, and we're all going to work together. And this cooperation, I think, is a big part of this to stop this problem." said Fremont police chief Dean Bliss.



McNeary had apparently been driving heroin into our area and selling it for some time now. But, by using motels that charge by the hour, it is difficult for police to track down dealers like McNeary before they leave.

"And by the time our task force or even the local police department get any type of complaints of heavy traffic or anything like that, they've moved on to another hotel chain." said Stevens.



Which is why for similar stories like these, police need more citizens to take the initiative and find these people in their area.



"They know what is normal in their neighborhood or what's going on next door or in their apartment building. So, we're very fortunate to have that type of help here" said Stevens

As always, law enforcement encourages citizens to continue to report suspicious activity to their local agencies or the Seneca County Drug Task Force - METRICH Enforcement Unit Crime Hotline at 1-877-446-Drug (Local #443-0463).

