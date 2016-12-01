Family dispute turns into murder-suicide in Monroe County

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Monroe County.

Just after 8 p.m. Wednesday the Monroe City and Frenchtown Fire Departments were called to a home on the 2900 block of N. Custer Road in Frenchtown Township for a report of two men found unconscious on the basement floor by the 85-year-old homeowner.

When firefighters arrived to the home they found the men deceased in the basement with apparent gunshot wounds.

Deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office were then called to the scene.

Upon an initial investigation deputies say the shooting appears to have started with a fight. They say the 61-year-old resident of the home got into a physical altercation with his 58-year-old brother-in-law. During that altercation the 61-year-old man then shot and killed his brother-in-law before turning the gun on himself.

Both men have been transported to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

No word on what may have started the fight. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at (734) 240-7530.

