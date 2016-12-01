Overnight shooting sends young man to the hospital - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Overnight shooting sends young man to the hospital

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A shooting in west Toledo sent a teen to the hospital early Thursday morning.

It happened just after midnight at Willys Parkway and Hillcrest. 

Police say after being shot the 16-year-old victim ran to a nearby home for help. He was then transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time. Toledo police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStopper at (419) 255-1111. 

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly