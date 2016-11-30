Perryburg' committee discusses trees cut along Ft. Meigs Road

Neighbors from around Ft. Meigs Road are letting their voices be heard over ditch maintenance.

The city says they needed to perform the maintenance for proper flow, while neighbors are upset the vegetation was cut down without notice.

Wednesday's Health, Sanitation, and Public Utilities Committee meeting lasted twice as long as expected as they worked to find a solution to the clearing of silk along Ft. Meigs Road.

Trees and vegetation along the road were taken down as regular ditch maintenance in Perrysburg. Neighbors say that routine work ruined the natural resources and took away their privacy while lowering their property value.

"My hope is that first of all is that city council and the different administrators will communicate properly when projects like this are about to happen," said resident Rachel Schmitz. "Because believe me, had I known that there were going to be 90 trees taken down in our ditch, I would have been right down here and I would have been challenging them, asking them isn't there a better way."

The city council heard the issue at their last meeting and wanted to create a chance for the future of the project down Ft. Meigs Road.

The committee worked on finding that solution which is still to come as administrators work to find answers to questions posed tonight.

"We still have questions that need answered," said councilman Jonathan Smith. "We have the administration tasked to go in after that and get those answers for us and hopefully we can come to a conclusion. I am happy to hear that the service department and the utilities department is going to work well together here in the future, and again I think the biggest point is getting the communication allowing the citizens to give their input."

City administrators will look at why the work is needed along with if they can save vegetation in the future and how to notify others in the future.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.