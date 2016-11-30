Rossford moves forward with school improvement plans

The bond and levy passed and now Rossford Schools are moving forward with plans to update their school facilities.

Superintendent of the district Dan Creps says so far they have decided on the construction manager at risk model to complete the project.

"It's an open book process so it's very transparent. It fits the project and the needs that we have for this particular project," said Creps.

The superintendent says this method carries a guaranteed maximum price, preventing any cost overruns.

He says the district has also taken advantage of favorable interest rates, provided money to get the project started, and is working to finalize plans with architect.

"We're looking at a major construction start in spring of '18 with an expected completion date of July 2020," said Creps.

The multi-million dollar plan includes renovations and new construction at the Glenwood site, which would become Pre-K through fifth grade.

Plus, a mix of renovations and additions at the downtown site, which will be home to grades six through twelve and administration. However, some pieces could start sooner.

"The stadium has always been one of those things that we talked about even throughout the campaign as being a possibility. Our bus garage is another possibility of starting prior to that major construction start date in 18," said Creps.

The superintendent says those locations make the most sense to start before the bulk of the project.

According to Creps, construction at the Glenwood and high school sites will go on at the same time.

Grades 9-12 will be the only ones displaced and that's for a maximum of one year.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.