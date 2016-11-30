ProMedica hoping to offer temporary leases to businesses at Willis Day building

ProMedica is looking to scoop up another building in downtown Toledo, but not for its seemingly ever-expanding healthcare company.

The plan is to turn the Willis Day building at the intersection of Washington and Michigan streets into what's called an 'incubator' for businesses.

The 96,000 square foot space is empty now, it ProMedica is looking at what the building could be.

"This is our opportunity to create a little bit of spotlight on Toledo and to help start ups within the area grow," said Justin Hammerling of ProMedica Innovation.

Hammerling says the building will serve as a spot for companies to set up shop in Toledo, while they search for a more permanent location. ProMedica Innovation has currently has a three-company incubator, but they need more space.

"We've got over ten companies that are willing to come into this space right now, and it's important for us as ProMedica because we really see

it as a good corporate neighbor to the community which we serve," Hammerling said.

Hammerling says most of the companies are healthcare focused, but it's open to non-healthcare companies.

The plan is to offer one-year leases, with businesses only allowed to stay up for up to three years. Hammerling says this is not a money-maker for ProMedica. Instead, they want to do their part to make Toledo better.

"We have great schools, we have great resources in Toledo, we're still losing some of the young talent to move out of state," he said. "We see this as an

ability to to keep that talent here in Toledo and in the region in order for them to foster start ups."

ProMedica has not officially bought this building yet and the final details of a purchase agreement are being worked out. The plan is to open this building in 2019.

