Lucas County Commissioners passes resolution supporting regional water authority

Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken says suburbs in different counties get water from Toledo's Water Treatment Plant.

But instead of being shareholders in the process, he says they are customers. However, that could change with the creation of what's called a regional water authority.

Gerken says a regional water authority gives everyone the same say in the water and creates the same water rates across the board. It also means everyone is worried about making sure there is clean drinking water in one water treatment plant. That plant is Collins Park.

Lucas County Commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday supporting the creation of a system.

Gerken says other communities are ready to say they are on board with proposal. He says if Toledo does not agree, communities could walk away and get water elsewhere.

"Everybody's rates would go up uncontrollably, if everyone stays together we collectively control the rates, everybody has a seat at the table on most precious commodity we have in our community," Gerken said. "We all remember August of 2014, what it was like to be without water. Nobody wants to do that again, but everybody wants a fair shake."

Toledo's law director, Adam Loux, says the city will not rush to a decision. He says Toledo is exploring a result that is best for the entire region.

