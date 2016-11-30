Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issues environmental statement on proposed NEXUS pipeline

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) issued their final environmental impact statement (FEIS) for the controversial NEXUS pipeline.

The final environmental impact statement is an evaluation of all environmental impacts of construction and operation of a proposed project. The statement is prepared by expert consultants, taking into consideration the information NEXUS has provided in its application and supplemental filings. The statement also has input from landowners, communities, key stakeholders, and environmental permitting agencies.

The FEIS said that while construction would temporarily have negative effects on the environment, FERC says NEXUS has plans in place to negate that impact.

FERC also said that property values would not go down sharply as a result of the pipeline, and the pipeline could have a positive economic impact, including generating more than $400 million in tax revenue.

