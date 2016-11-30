Naxolone prices on the rise, Narcan responds

Naloxone has been around for decades. In the 90's, it cost just a dollar per dose. But with some many needing the life-saving drug, the price has skyrocketed to about $40 per dose or higher.

A spokesman for Narcan, the company they makes naloxone that is delivered nasally, said in a statement:

In the retail setting; specifically for families and those close to loved ones who are susceptible or at high risk for an opioid-related overdose, we are proud to share that nearly 90% of Americans with health insurance have NARCAN® Nasal Spray covered by their plans.

But the Lucas County Drug Abuse Response Team, or DART, tells a different story.

These DART officers work with hundreds of families with an addicted loved one. And they tell me some of them pay over $100 per dose. But there are other options.

"Utilize the health department there is free training, project dawn," said Lt. Bobby Chromik of DART. "It is 15 minutes of their time. They can learn how to use Narcan. They give them the tools necessary to keep somebody alive."

The Lucas County Health Department will provide free or reduced price Narcan for those with low incomes or if their insurance does not help with the cost.

Ohio attorney general Mike DeWine has recently taken steps to stabilize the cost of naloxone.

