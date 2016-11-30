BGSU Dance Marathon Hopes surpasses fundraising goal

Students participating in BGSU's annual dance marathon far surpassed their fundraising goal on Wednesday.

Students were hoping to raise $20,000 for the Children's Miracle Network in the one day event but ended up raising $34,208.58 according to the event's Facebook page.

That's more than they raised last year.

Surina Gangwaini, BGSU DM Assistant Director of Internal Affairs, said before the event, "We're just going to hype up the campus, do a lot of canning efforts, do a lot of fun fundraising pop up events, try to really get that money in for the kids."

ZiggyThon is a totally student run philanthropy. Where, in April, these students will spend the same amount of time, 24 hours, dancing for the kids. However, they say, to make the biggest impact their fundraising is a yearlong effort.

Wednesday night's marathon is one of their biggest pushes. The students partnered with local restaurants, as well as reaching out asking people to donate.

"So I really hope to not only see us raise a lot of money for the kids, but also I want to see the entire campus knowing about this great cause, this great organization and hopefully bringing in our participants," Gangwaini said.

