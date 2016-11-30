Federal wildlife officer says Gatlinburg-type wildfire could happen in Northwest Ohio

In the wake of the tragic and deadly wildfires in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, a local federal wildlife officer says parks and forests have to stay ready for wildfires in Northwest Ohio.

At one part of the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge called Grimm Prairie, right off of State Route 2, 80 acres went up in flames earlier this month. It wasn’t a wildfire but a prescribed burn. It was planned ahead of time to keep the grasslands from growing into a wooded area.

They do it at the refuge every three to five years, with the proper care, to make sure the prescribed burn doesn't get out of control.

Federal wildlife officer Eddy Pausch is the assistant manager at the refuge. He was shocked by the Gatlinburg wildfire and under similar windy weather conditions, he said it could happen anywhere, even here.

“From Oak Openings and Maumee Bay State Park to here over on the east side of Toledo, there are forested areas that could burn. There are grasslands like what's behind us right now that could burn and there's homes intertwined amongst the habitat in a lot of areas,” Officer Pausch said.

The Refuge has five people, including Officer Pausch, who are trained to fight fires.

The last one was about four years ago and burned 200 acres near the refuge’s office in Oak Harbor.

If there would be anything even close to what's happening in the Smokey Mountains, the Refuge will rely on mutual aid agreements with fire departments in Ottawa and Lucas Counties.

There was some concern for fires at the Refuge this past summer when the area seemed to go several weeks without any rain. But Officer Pausch said it has been a rainy fall and the ground remains wet, so there is no threat right now of a wildfire.

