Ohio Turnpike drivers see video of self-driving truck; react to new technology

You could be passed by self-driving trucks in the near future. We're learning more about the technology and what local drivers think about it.

It looks like any other truck you'd see on an Ohio roadway but if you take a closer look inside, you'll understand what’s going on. Video provided by the Governor's office shows a test drive of a self-driving truck on U.S. 33 in Central Ohio.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Kasich announced new advancements in transportation technology, and it included the automated trucks.

When looking at the video, you can see there was a driver behind the wheel in case something went wrong, but he lets go of the steering wheel and lets the truck do the rest. It steers the truck down the road using GPS and other technologies.

The self-driving truck will also be tested out on the Ohio Turnpike and we expect to hear more on that this week or next.

We showed the video to people stopped at the turnpike service plaza in Williams County. They hadn't seen anything like it before.

Linda Atwater was returning home to Nebraska from Oak Harbor.

“I loved it. I think it will be safer because there will be less accidents because it will take care of itself rather than pulling into oncoming traffic or if somebody falls asleep at the wheel,” Atwater said.

Jim Ellison of Franklin, Pennsylvania wasn’t as enthusiastic.

"Well I am concerned but on the other hand I've seen drivers go haywire and lose control so I think it's not necessarily good or bad," Ellison said. "Obviously it's something we need to look for and work with but you know I have concerns.”



State leaders hope self-driving trucks will change the way products and people are transported across Ohio. Details on when the truck will be on the Turnpike have not been released yet.



