Men accused of fatal stabbing at Maumee Bay State Park appear in court

Two brothers accused of stabbing a man to death at Maumee Bay State Park this summer faced a judge on Wednesday.

Maurice and Elijah Clark are accused of stabbing 24-year old Karl Avery to death at a fireworks display at Maumee Bay State Park in June.

Maurice Clark, 22, changed his plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.

Before that plea can be accepted, the court ordered Maurice, who previously served time for shooting a man, to undergo a more extensive evaluation to determine if his mental health contributed to the deadly stabbing of 24-year old Karl Avery.

The attorney for Maurice's young brother Elijah Clark, 18, asked the judge to lower his bond.

"We have had extensive discussions, myself and the state's prosecuting attorney, and the likelihood is the majority of these charges will be dropped or reduced," said Elijah's attorney James Popil.

However the prosecution believes the bond should stay as it is.

"The severity of the charges, the fact there are three separate offenses of violence where the defendant is viewed as an accomplice to each of those where a weapon was used. We would ask that bond be continued as previously ordered at $1 million," said prosecuting attorney Brian Boos.

The judge did rule Elijah's bond to be continued.

