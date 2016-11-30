Fostoria Cash Mob looking for holiday gift donations

The angel tree program has become a holiday tradition in Fostoria, but with only a few weeks left for people to donate, the program organizers are asking for a bit more help.

In its four years, the Fostoria Cash Mob has raised over $40,000 to help 160 families provide gifts for their children and loved ones during the holidays.

Each year, families who can't afford gifts for their children apply online to receive presents. Last year, 70 families with 300 children benefited from the program.

Something that is new this year, the Fostoria Cash Mob has also started collecting food for those families as well.

"A lot of the families in the Fostoria area are on free or reduced lunches, and the kids are off school. So, they need to eat during the breaks and the holidays as well," said Greg Flores, chairman of the Fostoria Cash Mob.

So far this year the Cash Mob has raised $3,200.

Only 34 families have been approved to receive gifts this year, 30 others are on a waiting list.

Their biggest fundraiser, the Cash Mob Christmas Carnival, is coming up on the 11th to hopefully fund the remaining gifts.

"The need is here. It is in every community. The need is here," says Flores. "And it is just inspiring to see the community come together every year to help the families that are less fortunate in our community."

The angel trees to d rop off donated gifts are located at the Fostoria K-mart, First Federal Bank and Fostoria ProMedica Hospital.

Food donations can be d ropped off at the Fostoria Save-a-Lot and Kroger.

Gift donations end on Dec. 9. Monetary donations made through Paypal end on the 17th.

For more information, people can visit the Fostoria Cash Mob Facebook page.

