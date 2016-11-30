UPS looking to hire hundreds of seasonal employees

It’s that busy time of year for UPS, or what they call peak season. Trucks are seen flowing in and out of the Holland Road building constantly and now, they are looking to hire 550 seasonal employees.

The Package Division Manager Mark Smith says they’ve seen more packages this year than expected. In fact, 100,000 more.

Anyone looking for a way to fund their holiday giving, this may be the way.

“The ability to get a work out in because it is a very physical job and earn a little extra cash at the same time,” says Smith.

The season period is supposed to end the second weekend of January, but this isn’t always the case.

“I came to UPS as a college student in their tuition assistant, and their flexibility with the different shifts that they have available to work was what drew me in,” said Andrea Flores, a UPS Enterprise Account Associate.

Flores began as a season employee, loading packages when she first started.

From that, she was offered a permanent position putting shipments on trailers.

A few years and a few thousand packages later, she was able to make a career.

“They came to me and asked if I would be interested in looking into working in sales through UPS. So they took what I was going to school for and applied it to the job I was working,” Flores said.

Smith says the only requirements for this job are to have the ability to work five days a week and know how to work safely.

