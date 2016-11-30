Residents show concern over gas station expansion in west Toledo

Neighbors say it’s already a busy intersection, and now there’s a plan in the works to expand the Speedway gas station at Secor and Laskey in west Toledo.

Local resident Jackie Wilcztbski says safety is the number one issue.

About a week ago, residents received a notice about the remodel. The plan is to add six more pumps and expand the convenience store, which residents are concerned will bring even more traffic to the intersection.

“It isn’t handling the traffic that’s there now. I’d like to see first a comprehensive traffic study done,” Dreher said.

Another concern for the neighborhood is how an increase in traffic, with the existing traffic pattern, will affect children that attend a preschool nearby.

“Safety of the kids yeah, I mean the kids and the parents dropping them off. I heard there’s over 100 kids over there,” said Wilcztbski.

Residents are concerned and fortunately, they will have a chance to voice their concerns Wednesday night.

A public forum is being held at Fairgreen Presbyterian Church on Laskey at 7 p.m. City Council member Tom Waniewski and other city of Toledo staff will be in attendance to address any concerns the neighbors may have.

