Judge allows Timothy Ciboro to represent himself, allows comfort dog for victims

Timothy and Esten Ciboro, the father and son accused of rape and holding a teenage girl captive in their basement, were back in court Wednesday afternoon.

Judge Linda Jennings ruled Timothy Ciboro will be allowed to represent himself during he and his son's upcoming trial. She previously allowed Esten to represent himself, but did not grant Timothy the same request after witnessing strange behavior in court.

A motion was filed by his appointed attorney in October asking the judge to reconsider her decision as to whether or not Timothy was fit to represent himself in trial.

The judge also made an important ruling Wednesday, allowing the use of a comfort dog during the trial.

The state wants a comfort dog present in the courtroom for the victims in the case during their testimony. Because the Ciboros were requesting to act as their own attorneys, the state said having to answer questions from the men who allegedly raped them would be traumatic for the victims.

However, a motion filed earlier this month by Timothy's attorney said the dog would evoke unfair sympathy for the victims. Judge Jennings ruled against that motion.

Both dog's handler and Timothy's 9-year old daughter were called to the stand Wednesday to advocate for the use of the comfort dog named Anna.

Judge Jennings also ruled the 9-year old daughter competent to testify during the trial.

The trial is still scheduled to begin on December 12. However, the Ciboros said they have not had enough time to prepare for the trial and also said they need more documentation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.