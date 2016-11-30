Search warrant conducted inside house of 4-year-old girl found dead

A search warrant for the house where a child was killed at a home in south Toledo outlines some chilling details.

It sounds like a nightmare, what police say the 4-year-old girl had to endure before her murder.

Bridgette White appeared in front a judge Wednesday. Her second time being in court since being charged with child endangering.

Now, grisly details are emerging from the search warrant conducted in her home where the child she was watching over was killed.

In plain view inside the home was a “punishment schedule” signed by the 4-year-old victim and a board with tape around one end.

The warrant mentions possible burn marks on the victim’s body and evidence of possible insect feeding. Also found in the home was a blow torch in the living room.

According to Lucas County Children’s Services, a caseworker made several attempts to visit White, who is not the victim’s mother, and who had lost custody of all of her children and was not supposed to have any children in her home.

“If she couldn’t take care of those children then she should have said so, and she should have never allowed them in her home to begin with because she knew that she was not allowed to have any children in her care,” said the victim’s grandmother Lori Meyers.

Once the child had been placed with a relative, the case with Children’s Services was closed.

White will be back in court Friday, and more charges are expected, including the possibility of murder.

