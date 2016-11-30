Money Talks News: Managing debt quiz

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

From cars to homes to clothes, people love shopping. So much so, they often use debt to get it done. But are they experts in dealing with debt?

Money Talks News came up with a pop quiz to test your debt knowledge. But don't stress, it's only True or False.

Question 1: You co-sign a car loan for your son. He stops paying that loan. Is your credit going to be damaged?

If you answered true, you would be right. You are as responsible for the debt as your son, so be careful before co-signing.

Question 2: You're getting married. Your credit score is wonderful. Your fiance's, however, is not. When you get married, your credit score is going to go down as a result.

The answer is false. You may be joined in matrimony, but your credit is independent regardless of marriage.

Question 3: You typically can't get rid of student loan debt, even if you file bankruptcy.

Unfortunately, that is true. While there are situations where bankruptcy wipes out student loan debts, it's not easy to do. They normally do have to be repaid.

Question 4: You have an old debt. The statute of limitations has run out. A debt collector can no longer harass you with annoying phone calls.

If you answered false, you are correct. The statute of limitations means they may not be able to win their case in court, but there is no law that says a debt collector cannot try to collect.

If you are wanting to learn more about debt and debt management, go to the Money Talks News website and search for debt.

© 2016 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.