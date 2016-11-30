Toledo Federation of Teachers files notice of dismissal in payroll lawsuit

The Toledo Federation of Teachers (TFT) has filed a notice of dismissal in regards to a lawsuit that was filed against Toledo Public School back in December 2015.

TFT filed the suit with Lucas County Common Pleas Court due to issues they had with a new payroll system that the district introduced in July 2015. According to the press release. TFT claimed that employees were not being paid appropriately.

Throughout the process, district officials were able to prove that employees who had questions regarding the new system had them answered, and in some cases, special checks were issued to ensure that employees were paid properly.

Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer Ryan Stechschulte said in a press release:

“While we were disappointed that TFT insisted on filing a lawsuit, we are pleased, that in the end, TFT chose to dismiss all claims against Toledo Public Schools in this case.”

