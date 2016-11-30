Woman charged in death of 4-year-old back in court, grandmother in disbelief

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A woman charged with the death of a 4-year-old in her care was in the courtroom Wednesday.

Bridgette White was charged with child endangering after police found a 4-year-old in her care dead.

The Lucas County Coroner's Office says Aaliyah Smith, 4, died from blunt force trauma, neglect and malnourishment.

Toledo police say White admitted to grabbing the little girl to punish her during a tantrum, but that her drug use had caused her to black out and she couldn't remember what happened.

According to court documents, White also denied the toddler medical care.

Lucas County Children Services confirmed that White has a history with heroin use. Children services says they've been involved with White for three years. They say her children were removed from the home and they had no knowledge that she was caring for any children or that the victim in this case was in her home.

On Wednesday, prosecutors asked for a continuance as they anticipate a grand jury to indict her.

The grandmother of the 4-year-old says she is in disbelief.

"If she couldn't take care of those children then she should have said so, and she should have never allowed them in her home to begin with because she knew that she was not allowed to have any children in her care," said Lori Myers.

White remains behind bars on a $1 million bond.

Her next court date is scheduled for Friday, December 2.

