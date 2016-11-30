FBI, DEA conducting raid at local doctors office

The FBI and the State Medical board began conducting a search warrant Wednesday morning at a local doctor's office in Northwood.

At 9 a.m. Wednesday, the parking lot at the intersection of Commerce Park Blvd. was full of unmarked cars of federal agents. The FBI, DEA and Ohio State Medical Board were there to perform a search at the office of Dr. Haridas Dasani.

Dasani is a family medicine doctor who specializes in addiction medicine.

He received his medical degree in India in 1971. According to records, his medical license is active and currently in renewal.

Police say Dasani has been in this office building at 500 Commerce Park Blvd. for a year and a half.

Northwood Police Sgt. Tina Barret said the Ohio Medical Board requested their assistance in the raid. She said the police have gotten calls about suspicious activities since the doctor moved in.

"A lot of his clients were asking our clients for rides or cigarettes, can we use the cell phone," said Lynn Ramsey owner of Cutting Edge Salon that used to be located right next to the doctor's office. "They were opening up my door and kind of scoping my shop out."

Ramsey said she saw clients going to the back door at closing time and knew it was time to move.

"Dasani I think took over in January ," said Ramsey. "March 2nd we had an OD in the parking lot and as of March 2, I was writing stuff (profanity) down daily. Strange characters, they were standing in front of my window front smoking."

As to why they are investigating the Dr. Dasani, the FBI out of Cleveland said this search warrant is currently sealed.

Officials can't release much information because it is an active investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.