Detroit man arrested at local hotel after search yields illegal drugs

HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A Detroit man has been arrested after the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant at a hotel in Findlay.

Phillip Carswell, 27, was arrested Tuesday night at the Red Roof Inn located at 1951 Broad Ave. after a search of the hotel room yielded several items that indicated drug trafficking.

Items recovered included:

  • a large amount of cash
  • heroin 
  • marijuana
  • prescription narcotics
  • drug paraphernalia
  • criminal tools

Carswell was arrested on charges of possession of heroin and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

He is being held at the Hancock County Justice Center.

