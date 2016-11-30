Detroit man arrested at local hotel after search yields illegal drugs

A Detroit man has been arrested after the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant at a hotel in Findlay.

Phillip Carswell, 27, was arrested Tuesday night at the Red Roof Inn located at 1951 Broad Ave. after a search of the hotel room yielded several items that indicated drug trafficking.

Items recovered included:

a large amount of cash

heroin

marijuana

prescription narcotics

drug paraphernalia

criminal tools

Carswell was arrested on charges of possession of heroin and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

He is being held at the Hancock County Justice Center.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.