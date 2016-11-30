2 sentenced in death of man found in sleeping bag in creek

TROY, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio couple have been sentenced in the death of a relative after his body was found in a sleeping bag in a Kentucky creek.

A Miami County judge on Tuesday sentenced 37-year-old Richard Terrel to 15 years in prison in the May 2015 death of 88-year-old William York Sr. Authorities say Terrel beat the Tipp City man to death with a baseball bat. His remains were found in June 2015 in Union, Kentucky.

Terrel pleaded guilty to charges including voluntary manslaughter and corpse abuse. Terrel's attorney says Terrel took responsibility for his actions.

The victim's granddaughter, 24-year-old Hope Earnshaw-York, pleaded no contest to charges including evidence-tampering and corpse abuse. She was sentenced to three years in prison.

Earnshaw-York said drugs and fear kept her from helping her grandfather.

