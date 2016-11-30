A Very Merry Me TV

Tis the season to be memorable! A Very Merry MeTV is back with a heaping helping of Thanksgiving and holiday programming.

The festivities kick off on Black Friday, November 25, with more than 20 memorable Christmas episodes of your favorite series in their regularly scheduled time slots. Then, beginning November 27, we'll be showcasing beloved holiday favorites every Sunday, starting at 2PM | 1C, up until Christmas Day.

That's not all! There are more holiday episodes of our regularly scheduled programs sprinkled throughout our schedule over the season. Download the MeTV Holiday Programming Guide for a complete look at all the holiday-themed episodes on MeTV during November and December, including Thanksgiving.

Here is a rundown of the special programming you will see on A Very Merry MeTV.

All Times Eastern/Pacific

Sunday, December 11

2PM | 1C: Petticoat Junction: "Cannonball Christmas"

2:30PM | 1:30C: The Brady Bunch: "The Voice of Christmas"

3:30PM | 2:30C: The Brady Bunch: "A Very Brady Christmas"

Sunday, December 18

2PM | 1C: MacGyver: "The Madonna"

3PM | 2C: The Love Boat: "The Christmas Cruise"

Sunday, December 25

2PM | 1C: The Beverly Hillbillies: "Christmas at the Clampetts"

2:30PM | 1:30C: Gilligan's Island: "Birds Gotta Fly, Fish Gotta Talk"

3PM | 2C: Happy Days: "Guess Who's Coming to Christmas"

3:30PM | 2:30C: Laverne & Shirley: "Christmas Eve at the Booby Hatch"

4PM | 3C: Family: "Tis the Season"

All Times Eastern/Pacific