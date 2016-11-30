A Very Merry Me TV

Rain is back tomorrow. There is a chance of light rain by daybreak, then moderate rainfall through the day. Temperatures will be stuck in the low and middle 40s.More >>
Rain is back tomorrow. There is a chance of light rain by daybreak, then moderate rainfall through the day. Temperatures will be stuck in the low and middle 40s.More >>
A group of students at the University of Toledo is making sure families in the area have a hot meal on the table.More >>
A group of students at the University of Toledo is making sure families in the area have a hot meal on the table.More >>
City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.More >>
City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.More >>
There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.More >>
There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.More >>
A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.More >>
A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.More >>