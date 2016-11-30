Millions of dehumidifiers recalled due to risk of fire

Millions of dehumidifiers are being recalled due to the fact that they can overheat, smoke and catch fire, posing serious fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Gree USA and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall, which affects about 2.5 million units (in addition, 55,000 were sold in Canada), Tuesday.

There have been about 450 reported fires and $19 million in property damage, according to the CPSC.

This recall was first announced in September 2013, updated in October 2013 and expanded in January 2014.

The recall involves 20, 25, 30, 40, 45, 50, 65 and 70-pint dehumidifiers with brand names Danby, De’Longhi, Fedders, Fellini, Frigidaire, GE, Gree, Kenmore, Norpole, Premiere, Seabreeze, SoleusAir and SuperClima.

Retailers that sold them included AAFES, HH Gregg, Home Depot, Kmart, Lowe’s, Menards, Mills Fleet Farm, Sam’s Club, Sears, Walmart and other stores nationwide and in Canada, and online at Amazon.com and Ebay.com, from January 2005 through August 2013 for between $110 and $400.

For a full list of affected model numbers, click here.

The model number and date code are printed on a sticker on the back, front or side of the unit.

If you have one of these dehumidifiers, immediately unplug and stop using it and contact Gree for a full refund. You may call toll-free at (866) 853-2802 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday or go to www.greeusa.com and click on “Recall” for more information.

This is not the only recent recall of dehumidifiers.

Earlier this month, Midea announced a recall of 3.4 million units for similar reports of smoke and fire.

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.